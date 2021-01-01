Metropolitan N7100 1 Light Wall Sconce with Metal Glass Guard from the Cortona Collection French Bronze with Gold Highlights Indoor Lighting Wall

Metropolitan N7100 1 Light Wall Sconce with Metal Glass Guard from the Cortona Collection Single Light Wall Sconce with Metal Glass Guard from the Cortona Collection:Features:Includes patterned metal glass guardProvides soft ambient lighting over the roomSuitable for indoor dry locationsSpecifications:Height: 24.75"Width: 6" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 5" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Product Weight: 2.07 lbsWattage: 60ETL Rating: Dry LocationElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60ETL Rating: Dry LocationCompliance:ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. French Bronze with Gold Highlights