Metropolitan N6888-293 Clairpointe 12 Light 30-1/4" Wide Chandelier with Metal Rings Pandora Gold Leaf Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Metropolitan N6888-293 Clairpointe 12 Light 30-1/4" Wide Chandelier with Metal Rings FeaturesManufactured from steel with multi-step hand applied gold leafIncludes metal ringsChain hung fixtureRequires (12) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locationsIncluded 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 28-3/4"Maximum Height: 144"Width: 30-1/4"Product Weight: 20.6 lbsCanopy Height: 2"Canopy Width: 7"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 12Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 720 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Pandora Gold Leaf