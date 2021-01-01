From metropolitan
Metropolitan N6456-652 6 Light 28" Wide Candle Style Chandelier with Crystal Accents from the Chateau Nobles Collection Raven Bronze with Sunburst
Advertisement
Metropolitan N6456-652 6 Light 28" Wide Candle Style Chandelier with Crystal Accents from the Chateau Nobles Collection Features: Comes with crystal accentsIncludes sunburst gold leaf highlightsFixture is made of metalRequires (6) 60 watt incandescent Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsChain mountedETL rated for dry locationsDimensions: Height: 30"Width: 28"Depth: 28"Backplate Height: 0.75"Backplate Width: 5.5"Electrical Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Type: IncandescentWatts Per Bulb: 60wWattage: 360wVoltage: 120v Raven Bronze with Sunburst Gold Highlights