Metropolitan N6228 24 Light 3 Tier Chandelier from the Metropolitan Collection Windsor Rust Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Metropolitan N6228 24 Light 3 Tier Chandelier from the Metropolitan Collection Twenty-Four Light 3 Tier Chandelier from the Metropolitan CollectionFeatures:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaIncludes 12' of chain and 15' of wireMaximum Height: 220" The maximum height product can hang using included chains or rodsSuitable for dry locationsLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: IncandescentChain Length: 144"Energy Star: NoHeight: 100"Location Rating: Dry LocationMaximum Height: 220" (including chain / down rods)Number of Bulbs: 24Number of Tiers: 3UL Rating: Dry LocationVoltage: 120vWattage: 1440Watts Per Bulb: 60Width: 69.25" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Wire Length: 180"Compliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Metropolitan Lighting is created with European style in mind and is imagined specifically for the sophisticated American design project. Combining classic lines and modern sensibility and functionality, Metropolitan has transformed modern expectations for contemporary, luxury lighting. Metropolitan Lighting chandeliers are available in various collections, styles, sizes, and finishes. Metropolitan - illuminating fine interiors since 1939. Windsor Rust