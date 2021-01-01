Metropolitan N3712-BP 1 Light Bowl Shaped Pendant from the Virtuoso II Collection Bronze Patina Indoor Lighting Pendants

Metropolitan N3712-BP 1 Light Bowl Shaped Pendant from the Virtuoso II Collection Single Light Bowl Shaped Pendant from the Virtuoso II CollectionFeatures:Alabaster Dust glass bowl shadeDesigned to cast light in an upward directionMaximum Height: 132 The maximum height the product can hang using included chains or rodsSuitable for dry locationsSpecifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoDimmable: NoEnergy Star: NoHeight: 60"Location Rating: Dry LocationMaximum Height: 132" (including chain / down rods)Number of Bulbs: 12Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoTitle 24: NoVoltage: 120vWattage: 1200Watts Per Bulb: 100Width: 59" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Metropolitan Lighting is created with European style in mind and is imagined specifically for the sophisticated American design project. Combining classic lines and modern sensibility and functionality, Metropolitan has transformed modern expectations for contemporary, luxury lighting. Metropolitan Lighting indoor pendants are available in various collections, styles, sizes, and finishes. Metropolitan - illuminating fine interiors since 1939. Bronze Patina