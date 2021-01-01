BEHR PREMIUM 1 gal. #N210-7 Havana Coffee Elastomeric Masonry, Stucco and Brick Exterior Paint

The BEHR PREMIUM Elastomeric Masonry, Stucco and Brick Paint is an exterior, flexible high-build coating designed to expand and contract, bridging hairline cracks on vertical masonry surfaces. The finish has a limited lifetime guarantee. This extremely durable, mildew and dirt resistant waterproofing finish has superior elasticity and elongation properties, stretching up to 600% to resist cracking and withstands up to 98 mph wind-driven rain. The 100% acrylic latex formula provides a breathable film, releasing moisture that builds in walls. Ideal for us on properly prepared exterior vertical surfaces such as stucco, masonry, concrete, concrete block or brick as well as adjacent wood and metal surfaces. Color: Havana Coffee.