Serene valley brand is committed to providing the highest quality kitchen accessories with the most affordable price. Serene valley offers limited life warranty on all the kitchen accessories. So you can enjoy our great products without worries. The kitchen sink is an everyday solution that carries a practical approach and directly communicates with the inner chef hidden inside an individual. Innovative kitchen sink grid is designed to fit the kitchen sink which adds up to the decor. This grid keeps the kitchen dishes and other utensils off the surface of the bottom. It will facilitate proper drainage especially when dishes are hand washed. Premium 304 grade stainless steel. High-quality 304 stainless steel material used in manufacturing makes it strong and highly durable, it's therefore rust-free, stain resistant, and highly durable and thus lasts longer. It does not scratch easily and thereby matches eloquently with the other kitchen appliances and takes care of esthetic's. Serene Valley N/X 13.11-in x 24.17-in Stainless Steel Sink Grid | NDG2413R