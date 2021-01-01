N Natori Sakura Blossom King 3 Piece Cotton Sateen Printed Comforter Set Bedding

Advertisement
Evoke peace and relaxation in your bedroom with the N Natori Sakura Blossom 3 Piece Cotton Comforter Set. Beautiful printed cherry blossoms, in lilac hues, grace the top of the oversized comforter for a gorgeous floral and globally inspired look. The hidden bartacks on the comforter create a duvet-like finish, while sakura embroidered matching shams coordinate beautifully to complete the bedding set. Made from soft cotton sateen, this cotton comforter set is machine washable for easy care.