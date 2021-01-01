From rock and roll apparel & gifts by eleventeez
Rock And Roll Apparel & Gifts by eleventeez N Roll Will Never Die Rock Heavy Metal Music Vintage Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
This retro colors design pays tribute to the good old Rock and Roll Music. Music with real instruments like Drums, Electric Guitar and Electric Bass will ever win. This Rock N Roll will never Die Rock Heavy Metal Music Design makes a perfect gift idea for for colleagues, employees, siblings, parents, grandparents, friends. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only