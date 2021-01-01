N. Ocho LED Wall Sconce by Marset - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Wood tones - (A670-004)

Efficient, adjustable and durable, the N. Ocho LED Wall Sconce by Marset has everything one could want out of an LED wall sconce. The wooden sphere of the lamp shade and diffuser is hand crafted, giving each lighting fixture its own unique details. The smooth texture of the wall sconce is similar to the feeling of a billiard ball, while its flexible arm is covered in braided fabric. Marset, making its start in 1940s Spain casting metals, has truly come a long way. Now an award-wining designer lighting company, Marset aims to create every piece with modernism and innovation in mind. Sometimes quirky, always distinguished; the fixtures become a living art piece that can be treasured for years to come. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Wenge