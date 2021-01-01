N \ A USB C Docking Station, USB C Hub, 8 in 1 Triple Display with Ethernet Port, 4K USB C to HDMI HD, 2 USB 3.0 /65WPD/Type-C Data Interface/TF.

【USB 3.0 Ports】Provides data transfer, 2 USB 3.0 Hub ports, convenient for connect your USB devices, get access data transfer for your devices, flash hard disk, keyboard, mouse, mobile phones and other devices. 【4K big screen extraordinary experience】The HDMI resolution can reach 4K*2K, which is as clear as a theater without delay, and both the computer and TV equipment must support 4K/2K 【8-in-1 USB C adapter】Perfect for Type C laptop devices, such as Apple Macbook can cover all the functions you need. Type-c (PD power supply), HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet port, USB 3.0*2 【Selected materials, durable】The precision milled aircraft-grade aluminum housing provides higher reliability for the USB C hub and prevents interruptions. 【Scope of application】Concentrating all the functions in the hub, it is always convenient to connect the laptop to your favorite USB device. Can work well in the office and daily use, thus saving space in the home or office