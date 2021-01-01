N / A Full HD Gaming Curved Monitor, 27 Inch 1920 1080 Up to 75Hz Ultra Thin IPS LCD Gaming Monitor 2ms, Computer Monitor Stable Screen (HDMI+VGA).

RESOLUTION & PANEL: 27 inch Full HD gaming monitor (1920 * 1080p) with 16:9 aspect ratio and an anti-glare matte IPS backlight panel. COMPUTER SCREEN: The display is ultra high definition, Up to 75Hz Refresh Rate Performing at more than three times the speed of the standard refresh rate, gives gamers an edge in visibility as frames transition instantly, leaving behind no blurred images. WIDE VIEWING ANGLE IPS PANEL: 178 Degree H/V wide viewing angles for clarity from any viewpoint. OS Compatibility- Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10. LOW BLUE LIGHT: Blue Light Shift Reduce your monitors blue light to protect you from eye fatigue, irritation and strains. This enables you to work on your documents, watch movies, or play games more comfortably for extended periods. CUSTOMER SERVICE: The quality of every product can be guaranteed. Please rest assured to buy. If you have any questions or are not satisfied with the product. Please contact us in time. We will handle it for you within 24 h