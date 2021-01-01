Trademark Fine Art MZ045-W1620MF "That's the Way it is" by CATeyes 16" x 20" Framed Art, WHT MTD

The "Trademark Fine Art MZ045-W1620MF "That's the Way it is" by CATeyes 16" x 20" Framed Art, White Matted" is sure to be a great addition to your wall art collection. Display this breathtaking photographic print on your home or office walls and add an artistic appeal to the room. The skillful finesse of CATeyes in this work highlights the simple beauty and sharp lines of the subject. This artwork is a great interpretation of a picturesque landscape. It showcases a photograph of New York City lit up at night. Created using the giclee print technology, the print is on par with art prints displayed at art galleries or museums. An antique white mat brings out the details of the artwork. The artwork comes encased in a matt-finished wooden frame that complements any decor..Brown wooden frame.Artist: CATeyes.Type of Art: Photographic Prints.Size: 16"H x 20"W.Mat Finish: White.Spruce your home or office decor with this "Trademark Fine Art MZ045-W1620MF "That's the Way it is" by CATeyes 16" x 20" Framed Art, White Matted"