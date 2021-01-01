From ben textiles inc.
Mystic Hologram Lame Tricot Stretch Knit Pink, Fabric by the Yard
This super shiny and spectacular medium weight athletic/dancewear knit lamé fabric features printed foil and holographic effects for glitz and glam. With 15% four-way stretch and great recovery this knit is perfect for leotards leggings form fitting knit apparel and more. 80% Nylon/20% Spandex 58'' wide. Fabric is sold by the yard and cut to order. For example, order of 1 yard (Qty=1) is 58'' x 36''. Order of 3 yards (Qty=3) is 58'' x 108''. Washing Instructions: Cold Handwash with Mild Soap. Dry Clean Preferred.