Well Woven Mystic Harper Modern Bohemian Vintage Floral Blush 5 ft. 3 in. x 7 ft. 3 in. Area Rug

Mystic Collection will be a decorative addition to your home. This rug has a modern style, offering a trendy addition to your current decor. It has stain-resistant fabrics and features water-resistant materials, wicking away moisture. It has a geometric pattern, which achieves the ideal finishing touch for your living area. Made from polypropylene, this rectangular rug will be an especially durable option for any room. It comes in a Blue shade, which will decorate your floor. With a plush pile, this rectangular rug creates a lavish appearance for your flooring. Color: Blush.