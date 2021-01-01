Well Woven Mystic Alvin Purple 5 ft. 3 in. x 7 ft. 3 in. Modern Geometric Triangles Area Rug

The Well Woven Mystic Collection 5 ft. x 7 ft. Area Rug will add both beauty and comfort to your home. This loomed rug is made with a modern style, offering a trendy addition to your current decor. It has stain-resistant fabrics and features water-resistant materials, wicking away dampness. It is designed with elements of purple, bringing an elegant and harmonious touch to any room. With a 100% polypropylene construction, this loomed rug will be an extremely long-lasting choice for your living space. It has a geometric motif, which is a great choice, creating crisp lines to accent your interior design.