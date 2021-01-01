From kaleen
Kaleen Mystic 10 x 13 Ivory Floral/Botanical Oriental Handcrafted Area Rug Cotton in Off-White | 6001-01-9613
Advertisement
The mystic collection is inspired to be a new generation of Kaleen's legendary mystical garden collection. Mystic is a statement of style, and personal taste. Completely handcrafted from washed 100% virgin wool this collection of wonderful and delightful designs offers the flexibility and durability to handle today’s hectic lifestyle while offering elegance and charm rarely seen. Hand crafted in India. Kaleen Mystic 10 x 13 Ivory Floral/Botanical Oriental Handcrafted Area Rug Cotton in Off-White | 6001-01-9613