mySelectSmart Lamp Base Lighting Control with Wireless Remote, Screw-in Installation, ON/OFF Control, 80ft. Range, E26 Base, Ideal for Lamps, Fixtures, LED, CFL, 45729

Lighting Control – The simple screw-in E26 base fits standard lamps as well as a variety of fixtures and works with LED, CFL and incandescent sources to control lights Wireless Remote –The 2-button wireless remote provides convenient ON/OFF operation of lamps, and the 1 CR2032 battery required for the remote and wall mount are included Lighting Network – Pairs with multiple receivers and transmitters to expand a lighting network using available motion and door sensors, countdown, and dusk-to-dawn control Signal Range – The remote to receiver range is up to 80ft. for convenient control of your lighting Electrical Ratings – 120VAC, 60Hz, 25W maximum CFL & LED load, 100W maximum incandescent load, Manufacturer: Jasco Products Company