From universal smartstuff
MyRoom Parchment and Gray Dresser
Advertisement
Part of Myroom CollectionCrafted From Elm VeneersParchment and Gray FinishDistinctly Contemporary With a Dorm-Room VibeOn-Trend and TimelessModern DesignCrisp Profiles and Distinctive DetailsEnglish Dovetail Front and Back Drawer ConstructionSoft Self-Closing, Full Extension Metal on Metal Drawer Guides9/16" Drawer WallsScrewed-In Back PanelsAnti-Tip Restraint HardwareAdjustable Levelers5 DrawersTop Left Drawer Has a Flip Down Drawer FrontTop Right Drawer Has Removable Felt Tray/Hidden StorageRemovable Dividers in the Larger DrawersMetal BaseOptional Mirror & Changing Station Top.Â