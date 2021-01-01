From mercer41
Myron 2 - Drawer Nightstand in Black
Update your home and keep it elegant with this shadan nightstand. Constructed with wooden frame in Black Finish and metal leg in gold finish, it not only offers an excellent support, but also adds stylish appeal to the entire design. With two spacious drawers, you could keep your personal belonging organized while being able to grab them within short distance. Attractive and trendy, its flared contemporary design will add a touch of sophistication to your room.