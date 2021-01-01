Myrna Acacia Upholstered Side Chair in Cream

These dining chairs bring a casual character with a dash of flair to your room no matter if it's perched at the head of the table, pulled up to a writing desk, or left in a little-used corner. Built on a solid and engineered wood frame, the chairs rest on two straight front legs and two curved back legs. Upholstered in polyester, the seats are filled with foam, and sport a modern take on the classic wingback design. A nailhead trim completes its traditional look. Their armless design means you can pull these chairs up right to the table to save some floor space. Sold in sets of two.