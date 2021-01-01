Myra Conference Chair

This conference chair gives your office an executive glam lift that we love. The seat and tops of the armrests are upholstered in genuine top grain leather in a chic light gray hue. Channel tufting on the back gives it a retro flair. Plus, this chair is filled with foam for just the right amount of support as you sit. Antique gold-finished rods support the armrests and match the metal base. The metal base has five curved legs with casters that let you move between tasks. Plus, you can adjust the height of this seat and swivel a full 360