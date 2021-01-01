From coaster company
Myers Adjustable Height Standing Desk Weathered Pine and Antique Ivory
With a charming, farmhouse style design, this power standing desk brings classic country character into the 21st century.Perfect for breaking up a long day of sitting, it uses quiet dual motors to smoothly adjust from a 28 to 48 inches height.Two height memory settings and a control lock offer security and ease of use.Two USB outlets and a digital height display add even more high-tech convenience.A two-tone finish of weathered pine and antique ivory gives it that classic, old-world look.