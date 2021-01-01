Riobel MY101 Mythic 1.8 GPM Single Hole Pre-Rinse Pull Down Kitchen Faucet Chrome Faucet Kitchen Single Handle

Riobel MY101 Mythic 1.8 GPM Single Hole Pre-Rinse Pull Down Kitchen Faucet The contemporary urban industrial look of the Mythic™ faucet takes its cue from the great chefs’ kitchens. Its clean look complements modern kitchens and gives transitional styles an extra design edge. The sleek, lean rubber hose provides pure functionality to improve spray head reach with minimal maintenance and elevates the inherent style of the faucet. The ability to rotate the spout 360 degrees optimizes the work space.Riobel MY101 Features:Purchase with confidence knowing that this product is backed by limited lifetime warrantyAbility to rotate the spout 360 degrees optimizes the work spaceDual-spray functionality with ability to toggle between stream and full spray settingFlow rate of 1.8 GPM for effective cleaningCeramic disc cartridge for durability and long-lasting performanceRiobel MY101 Specifications:Height: 18-1/4" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 8-1/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 7-7/8" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: Single HoleFaucet Hole Size: 1-1/4"Max Deck Thickness: 1-3/8" (cannot mount on thicker decks) Single Handle Chrome