From guamanian heritage wife apparel
Guamanian Heritage Wife Apparel My Wife Is Guamanian Guam Chamorro Heritage Roots Flag Pride Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
My Wife Is Guamanian Nothing Scares Me - This Guam's heritage design is ideal for a husband or hubby who is proud of his wife's nationality who is a citizen of Guam. A great idea for husbands who are honored to have a wife from Guam. This Guamanian graphic is for hubbies who are married to Guamanian women with pride and confidence in their heritage and culture. Perfect for men of a patriotic woman born in Guam. Wifeys who love their Guam roots and DNA will find this funny. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only