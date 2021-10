Exodus 15:2 "The Lord is my strength and my song". The Lord gives you strength to accomplish everything that you do. As long as you remember this, you will never feel weak or powerless. This decal makes a great addition to any room in the house as well as an office or another place of work. When you're feeling helpless let the Lord give you strength. Color: Light Gray, Size: 13" H x 24" W x 0.01" D