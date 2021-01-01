From proud firefighter family clothing by teescope

Proud Firefighter Family Clothing By TeeScope My Son My Firefighter My Pride My World Proud Fire Mom Dad Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$20.45
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

American Flag Thin Red Line print for a proud parent of a career firefighter, volunteer firefighter or firefighter trainee. Perfect gift idea for a birthday, Mother's Day, Father's Day or Christmas for a proud fire mother and father of our hero fireman. My Son My Firefighter My Pride My World - firefighter family print has a firefighter with fire hose and the Thin Red Line US flag. Great for a firefighter training graduation ceremony, parade or march. Get your fireman fire fighter family design now. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com