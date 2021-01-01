GTee Proud Military Family My Sister My Soldier Hero Proud Army Sibling Military Family Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

She Is Not Just A Soldier She Is My Sister design for a proud military sis and bro of a brave female soldier or National Guardsman. Proud soldier's family gift for birthday, Christmas or Father's Day for a proud army brother and sister of our hero soldier. Military pride US Flag design with an army family quote. Military gathering novelty gift for a proud sister and brother-in-law of a soldier hero to wear on a military graduation day, homecoming day or parade and show others my sister has your back. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only