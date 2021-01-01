My Recipe Keeper: A Personal Cookbook Needful Books Author

My Recipe Keeper is a personal cookbook that you fill in with your own favorite recipes that you keep in one place, rather than have them floating around on random pieces of paper or in cheap notepads that fall apart or easily lost pages. Inside find places for recipe names, servings, cook time, ingredients, directions, and notes. Paired with each recipe page is a blank page for taping or pasting photos of your meal, original cut out recipes that you copied them from, or just an extra note area. This is so useful that you'll wonder how you managed without it! Get one for every type of recipe or season. Regular cooking or holiday recipes all work. Only your own creativity limits you.