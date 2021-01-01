Dash My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker Machine for Gelato, Sorbet + Frozen Yogurt 0.4qt-White & Mini Maker Portable Grill Machine + Panini Press for Gourmet Burgers, Sandwiches, Chicken - Red

Product 1: HEALTHIER: Dash ice cream maker lets you make healthier, homemade ice cream right from your kitchen You control the ingredients (organic, sugar free, fresh fruit, all-natural), making it better for you and your family Product 1: QUICK, EASY + CUSTOMIZABLE: Turns on and ready to go with just the push of a button 16 cups of fresh ice cream, gelato, sorbet, or frozen yogurt in less than 30 minutes Add chocolate, caramel, sprinkles, or your favorite condiments to customize your dessert Product 1: COMPACT + LIGHTWEIGHT: Weighing less than 1 lb, this is a MUST-HAVE for that first apartment, smaller kitchen, college dorm life, or camper/RV traveling Disassembles easily for quick clean up and storage Product 1: PERFECT GIFT: The perfect wedding gift, new home gift, or gift for kids Its small size takes up little counter space, and its sleek design and trendy color options will match any kitchen décor (add to your registry now!) Product 2: MORE THAN BURGERS: Make individual servings for burgers, paninis, grilled cheese, even toasted breakfast sandwiches or grilled fruit, without the need for multiple pots/pans! Great for kids or on the go! Product 2: COMPACT + LIGHTWEIGHT: Weighing 1lb+, this is a MUST-HAVE for that first apartment, smaller kitchen, college dorm life, or camper/RV traveling Product 2: QUICK + EASY: Simply plug it in and go; it heats up in mere minutes The dual non-stick surfaces provide an even cook for consistent results, each and every time Product 2: PERFECT GIFT: The perfect wedding or new home gift Its small size takes up little counter space, and its sleek design and trendy color options will match any kitchen décor (add to your registry now!)