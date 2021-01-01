From retrogaming computer designs by blue tonic
Retrogaming Computer Designs by Blue Tonic My Perfect Day Video Funny 8 Bit Gaming Retro Gamer Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
If you love to game classic gaming on retro consoles then this funny gamer design is for you. Vintage arcade retrogaming humor design for old school geeks, nerds and retrogamers. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only