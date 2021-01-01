My Hero Academia Mouse Pad Rectangle Professional Gaming Mouse Pad with Skid Proof Rubber Base for Work Gaming Office Home 15.8x29.5x0.12inch

Perfect Large Size Mouse Pad. The Size Of Gaming Mousepad Is 15.8x29.5 Inches (40*75cm). Mouse Mat Can Be Used For All Computer Keyboards, Mice, Laptop And Pc. Natural Rubber Material And Machine Washable. The Mouse Mat Is Make From Natural Rubber Material, Without Pungent Smell, Non-Toxic And Risk-Free. If You Spill Coffee Or Other Drinks On It, You Can Just Throw It In The Washing Machine. Extremely Smooth Surface: Offers A Smooth Tracking Surface For Your Mouse. Ensures Fast Movement While Maintaining Speed And Control During Gaming. Non-Slip Rubber Base: Soft And Dense Non-Slip Rubber Base Can Firmly Fix The Pad In Place. It Provides Stable Mouse Operation. Just Immerse Yourself In Your Work Or Game, No Need To Worry About Annoying Mouse Pad Movement. Bright Colors Are Perfectly Displayed On This Mouse Pad, Which Upgrades The Aesthetics Of The Game And Makes Your Friends Jealous Of This Stylish, High-Quality Printing Design. For Loyal Fans Of This Theme, It Is A Perfect Holiday G