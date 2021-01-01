Best Mother's Day My Greatest Blessings Call Me Mom Adorable Mother's Day Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This is the perfect gift for any Mom or Grandma. Makes a great Mother's Day gift! Great for any awesome mama! Get this for your mommy this year! This funny mom design for women is perfect for any mother. Designed to be a great birthday, Christmas or Mother's Day gift for any woman who loves her children. Created to celebrate Mother's day or any great day with Mom. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only