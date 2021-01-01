From g-tee proud military family shirts
G-Tee Proud Military Family Shirts My Grandson My Soldier Hero Proud Army Grandma US Military Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Army family design for any proud military grandma of an American soldier, military National Guardsman or a veteran. US flag grandma gift novelty for a proud army grandmother of our hero soldier to wear to a military graduation day or military deployment. A US soldier image, American flag and military family words My Grandson My Soldier My Pride My World. Military gathering / military homecoming outfit makes a great gift for a birthday or Mother's Day for a proud military grandma and National Guard grandma. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only