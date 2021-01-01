CTee American Soldier Veteran Shirts My Grandson Has Your Back Proud Army Grandpa Pride Military Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Military family matching design for a proud military grandpa of an American soldier, Army National guardsman or veteran. Military gathering clothing for any proud army grandfather of a hero soldier to wear with pride to a military graduation day or rally. Army family clothing has a US soldier image with US flag wings and a military quote. Veterans Day costume for a proud military grandfather to wear to a military family day, deployment day or parade and show others your support of your soldier grandson. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only