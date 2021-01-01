From cerebral palsy awareness day week month gift
Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day Week Month Gift My God is Stronger Than Cerebral Palsy Awareness Ribbon Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day Week Month design reads My God Is Stronger Than Cerebral Palsy. Perfect for a Cerebral Palsy supporter who loves god, jesus and christian faith This Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day Week Month design features a Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day Week Month ribbon. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only