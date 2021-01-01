From mother's day cute apparel
Mother's Day Cute Apparel My First Mother's Day as a Gradma Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This Design is saying "My First Mother's Day as a Gradma". This cute design is great for all parents. Get this anniversary apparel as an awesome funny present for the next Mother's Day for your Gradma, Granny or Mother. They will love it. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only