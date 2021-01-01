My Favorite Things Personalized 50x60 Quilted Photo Blanket

Custom printed with your choice of color, two lines of text, and 9 photos Features a quilted stitch throughout the entire blanketMeasures 50" W x 60" L100% Polyester shell with 100% cotton fillingFeatures edge-to-edge sublimation printing in full colorReverse side is greyThe whip stitch border gives the blanket a rustic flairMachine washable, gentle cycle, mild detergent. Tumble dryImported They will relax surrounded by the faces of those they love with our My Favorite Things Personalized Blanket. This custom photo blanket is ideal for outdoor sporting and leisure events year round, watching their favorite TV show, or for snuggling indoors with a good book.