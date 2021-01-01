LJBs My Family Finally Leaves Funny Thanksgiving Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Can you think of nothing worse than when your family comes over for Thanksgiving dinner? Hate having to make small talk as you carve the Turkey? If you can't wait until your family leaves at Thanksgiving let them know with this funny Thanksgiving design! Do you dislike when your family comes over at Thanksgiving because they are constantly questioning your life choices? Can't wait until they finally leave?! Show off your dislike for family at Thanksgiving with this funny Thanksgiving design! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only