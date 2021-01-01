Burberry My Burberry Eau De Parfum Spray, Perfume for Women, 1.7 Oz

Burberry My Burberry Eau De Parfum Spray for Women 1.7 oz With the resplendent bouquet of fruit and flowers, my burberry for women takes you from day to evening with grace and sophistication. Lovely notes of sweet pea, geranium, freesia and rose entwine with the essence of bergamot to create an unforgettably fresh scent. Introduced in 2014, this striking fragrance from burberry lets you express your unique femininity and features layers of depth and intensity. Softly exotic and richly aromatic, this enticing scent is sure to be admired by your friends.