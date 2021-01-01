From my dog is dope graphics and d cor co.
My Dog Is Dope Graphics and Décor Co. Dope Dog White Silohouette Sunset German Shepherd Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Perfect design for dog lovers and pet owners with a cool vinage and retro design that says my dog is dope german shepherd Image is a retro vintage dog silohouette with a sunset background and the words dope dog german shepherd 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only