From my dog is dope graphics and d cor co.
My Dog Is Dope Graphics and Décor Co. Dope Dog White Silohouette Sunset Dalmation Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Perfect design for dog lovers and pet owners with a cool vinage and retro design that says my dog is dope dalmation Image is a retro vintage dog silohouette with a sunset background and the words dope dog dalmation 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only