✿Anavia My Brother My Friend Heart Cremation Urn For Human Ashes Necklace with Free Funnel Kit and Velvet Jewelry Box✿ Keep your loved one close to your heart and thoughts forever with Anavia's my friend heart cremation urn human ashes necklace. The memorial necklace can be a beautiful reminder of your loved ones memories you will always carry.Our cremation necklace for ashes comes with a standard 22″ snake chain and an Anavia Signature Gift Box ready for gifting to someone who has just suffered a loss. This stainless steel heart urn necklace allows you to keep your loved one close to your heart long after they have passed. Anavia wants our urn necklaces for ashes to act as a token of comfort and bring you peace as you remember the good times you shared.This ashes necklace measures at 0.98″x0.79″/ 25x20mm,The compartment can be accessed by unscrewing the threaded stopper screw on the top of the keepsake ashes pendant. The heart cremation pendant can be filled with 1/5 teaspoon of cremated ashes, hair, or sand.Once filled, the urn pendant can be permanently sealed by adding a drop of super glue to the screw before screwing the stopper back on. All of our memorial jewelry is made with 316L surgical grade stainless steel. Our cremation jewelry is guaranteed to not fade or tarnish throughout time and is hypoallergenic making it safe for people with allergies. Due to the high-quality metal used to make our products they will last a lifetime.