My Awesome Week PenToPaper Mousepad 12614

Best Quality Guranteed. All work and no play makes desktops dull, this notepad mouse pad perks up the workday (or any day), even if you're not fully caffeinated Best of all, when you've filled a sheet with your brilliance, you get to start over clean and fresh! Tackle the weekly grind with fun office supplies Never search for a pen again! 9.5 x 8.5 inches; 60 sheets; pen holder is an independent maker of clever gifts, books, and whatever else we can think up