cute red merle aussie shepherd gifts My Aussie Australian Shepherd Red Love Dog Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Have an adorable Aussie? Whether it's a blue merle or a red merle, this hilarious and cute Australian Shepherd gift is perfect for YOU or someone else! The ideal dog lovers gift for anyone that loves their herding dog! Grab this gift item for the fellow Aussie Mom, Aussie Dad or anyone else that loves Aussies. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only