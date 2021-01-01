MXL 990 Blizzard Condenser Microphone with Blue LED Lights Bundle with 10FT Balanced XLR Cable Pop Filter Windscreen and 5Pack of Reusable Cable Ties

CAPTURES YOUR VOICE CLEARLY - The MXL 990 Blizzard features a large-diaphragm cardioid tube that accurately picks up the tight lows and midrange, and the sweet, silky high ends. OFFERS A COOL GLOWING FEATURE - Inside the mic grille are two blue LED lights that automatically glow when you use the microphone. REPRODUCES CLEAR SOUNDS - The cardioid polar pattern of MXL 990 Blizzard ensures clear pick up of your voice. It rejects sound sources coming from the rear and sides. PROVIDES VERSATILE USAGE - You can use the MXL 990 Blizzard for voice overs, podcasting, gaming, studio recording of vocals and instruments. INCLUDES - MXL 990 Blizzard Condenser Microphone with Blue LED Lights. 10-Foot Balanced XLR Cable - Premium Series 3-Pin Cable for Microphones, Speakers, and Pro Devices (Male-to-Female). Audio Microphone Pop Filter Double Layer Mask Shield for Studio Recording and Broadcasting with Stand Clip Stabilization Arm, Swi