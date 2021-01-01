Mxcudu 2 in 1 USB C to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Audio Adapter & Fast Charging Splitter Compatible with Google Pixel 4/4XL/3, Samsung Galaxy Note.

[Widely Compatibility]: It compatible with most USB C cellphones, Pads, Notebook, player such as Google Pixel 4/4XL/3/3XL/2/2XL, Samsung Galaxy Note 10/10+, Samsung Galaxy S20/20+/20 Ultra, iPad Pro 2018, Huawei Mate 20Pro/30Pro, Essential Phone, Razer Phone, XIAOMI and more USB C devices. Note: Not support for Moto phone and OnePlus Phone, Please DO NOT buy for those phones [Hi-Fi Audio Quality]: Built-in smart chip(Realtek Chip/DAC) make sure it support Hi-res(Up to 24Bit/96Khz) and OMIP/CTIP self-identified ensures high quality sound without any audio comprise even on the calling(Not support phone calling in the car) [Y Splitter Design and Premium Material]: We design a new Y Splitter version make our adapter more stylish and elegant. And we adopt the malleable TPE and Zinc Alloy oxidation shell and Gold-plating connectors in order to get a longer lifespan, integrated design compact size just 15g easy for you put in pocket and take around anywhere [PD & QC Quick Charge]: Thi