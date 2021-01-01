Lexmark MX521ade (36S0820) Multifunction Monochrome Laser Printer

Work fast. Save more..Ready when you are.The definition of clear textSome laser printers struggle to print gray text that’s easy to read—not the MX520 series. Its innovative font outlining technology makes even the smallest gray text crisp and clear..Get more done When performance meets simplicity, you get more done. The intuitive 4.3-inch [10-cm] tablet-like color touch screen makes your tasks easy and is the gateway to built-in productivity apps that save time and improve efficiency. With 46 [44]-page-per-minute printing, and a skilled scanner that can accurately capture up to 45 [42] images per minute, even with mixed originals, you’ll get what you need in a flash..Dual-core powerA 1 GHz dual-core processor with 1 GB of standard memory gives you the power to do a combination of faxing, printing, copying, and scanning for maximum productivity. And you can be confident that your complex file with images, charts and small print will look just the way you designed it..Energy efficiencyMake every watt count with energy management features that reduce power consumption whether the printer is active or in sleep mode. Lower fusing temperature and automatic management of processor cores based on workload help meet rigorous ENERGY STAR 2.0 requirements. That benefits the planet and your budget.