MX392S Condenser Microphone SuperCardiod
Flat frequency response across the vocal range for uncolored sound. Sleek, low-profile design for unobtrusive appearance Balanced, transformer less output for increased immunity to noise over long cable runs Programmable membrane on/off switch Plus LED on/off indicator Led Logic input and switch Logic output terminals for remote control or use with automatic mixers Includes: surface-mount mic; LED Logic input/switch Logic output terminals, screw terminal connections, attached unterminated cable