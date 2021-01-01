From lambskin specialties

MX153COTQG Omnidirectional Earset Headworn Microphone Cocoa

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Subminiature omnidirectional cartridge offers superior clarity and enhanced plosive protection with no proximity effect Terminated with TQG / TA4F connector for direct connectivity to wireless body pack transmitters Ultra-lightweight, comfortable, flexible design is stable and easy to place over either ear Comma Shield technology guards against interference from cellular RF devices and digital Body pack transmitters Kevlar-reinforced soft flex cable

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com