MX153COTQG Omnidirectional Earset Headworn Microphone Cocoa
Subminiature omnidirectional cartridge offers superior clarity and enhanced plosive protection with no proximity effect Terminated with TQG / TA4F connector for direct connectivity to wireless body pack transmitters Ultra-lightweight, comfortable, flexible design is stable and easy to place over either ear Comma Shield technology guards against interference from cellular RF devices and digital Body pack transmitters Kevlar-reinforced soft flex cable